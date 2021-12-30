A survey has found that South Africa's middle and upper classes prefer to consume wine and gin over beer

Gin has not always been popular in South Africa but has recently made a come-up in the past few years

Gin's popularity has been attributed to the fact men and women in South Africa have a preference for gin almost equally

JOHANNESBURG - A new survey has revealed that just as the festive season kicked off, South Africans in the earning bracket of R10 000 and above will most like choose to drink gin and wine over beer.

The survey had 33 000 participants from all over South Africa and an overwhelming 76% of people in the survey all said they were alcohol drinkers. Of that 76%, 43% stated that they drink wine and 33% admitted to being gin drinkers.

South Africans seem to like drinking wine and gin more than beer in 2021. Image: Getty Images/Stock

Source: Getty Images

The survey conducted by Brandmapp found that over the last four years, the popularity of wine has been on the rise, however, in 2021 gin managed to knock beer out the ranks and inch into second place, according to BusinessInsider.

Gin's popularity has been increasing much faster in other parts of the world as compared to South Africa. Brandon de Kock, BrandMapp's director for storytelling, says while it may have taken time for South African gin to gain popularity, South Africa had always had the tools to make some of the best craft gins.

De Kock says Mzansi has a history of artful distilling using fynbos botanicals and this has helped gin's popularity rise.

He adds that gin is also popular now because both men and women consume the beverage, reports SowetanLIVE, whereas drinks such as beers and ciders have a gender preference.

The survey shows that 53% of women drink gin whereas 47% of gin drinkers are men. In terms of wine, 57% of women are wine drinkers and 43% are men.

Business improves for liquor industry despite Covid 19

Briefly News previously reported that the current alert Level 1 restrictions in South Africa have done little to hamper business as alcohol sales have gone up amid the festive season, leading to an improved bottom line, according to the Liquor Trading Industry.

The country moved to an adjusted lockdown in September, which opened the door for bars and restaurants to trade alcohol until 11pm. Similarly, liquor stores were able to revert to normal operating hours.

SABC News reported that traders were initially uneasy over a potential negative outlook after the emergence of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant. After multiple bans on the sale of alcohol in South Africa over the last 21 months, the liquor industry felt justified in believing that another lockdown was in the pipeline.

