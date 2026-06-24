South Africans employing domestic workers have until 30 June to submit their annual return of earnings

Employers who miss the deadline could face a 10% penalty and additional interest charges

The government is also tightening enforcement against the employment of undocumented foreign workers

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A domestic worker in South Africa. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africans who employ domestic workers have been urged to ensure they are registered with the Compensation Fund and submit their annual Return of Earnings (ROE) before the 30 June 2026 deadline.

The Department of Employment and Labour warned that employers who fail to comply with the requirements under the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA) could face financial penalties and interest charges.

Domestic workers covered under the compensation act

According to BusinessTech, domestic workers were officially included under COIDA following a landmark Constitutional Court ruling in 2020, which found their exclusion from the compensation system unconstitutional. Since 2021, domestic workers have been entitled to claim compensation if they are injured, disabled, contract an occupational disease or die as a result of work-related incidents.

The category covers all household employees, including cleaners, gardeners, drivers, childminders and caregivers for elderly or frail family members.

The Department has encouraged employers to use its online submission platform to meet the deadline. Employers who fail to submit their returns on time could be charged a penalty of 10% of the assessment amount. Additional interest may also be levied on overdue accounts that remain unpaid for more than 30 days after invoicing.

Authorities further reminded employers that any changes to their contact details, addresses or employment circumstances must be reported to the Compensation Fund within seven days.

View post here:

New scrutiny on domestic worker employment

The deadline comes as South Africa intensifies efforts to crack down on the employment of undocumented foreign nationals.

The issue has drawn increased public attention ahead of 30 June, a date that some anti-illegal immigration groups have identified as a deadline for undocumented migrants to leave the country. Authorities have also heightened security preparations amid calls for demonstrations and possible shutdown actions.

Domestic work remains one of the country's largest informal employment sectors, with many foreign nationals working legally through special permit systems, while others are employed without the necessary documentation.

For employers, the message is clear: comply before 30 June or risk facing costly penalties.

South Africans employing undocumented foreign domestic workers face hefty fine

In related news, South Africans who employ undocumented foreign domestic workers could face fines of up to R100,000 under proposed new laws aimed at tightening enforcement against illegal employment. The Employment Services Amendment Bill was gazetted on 26 May 2026 after receiving Cabinet approval for introduction to Parliament. The proposed legislation forms part of the government's broader efforts to tackle illegal immigration and ensure that employers comply with labour and immigration laws. If passed into law, the bill would apply to all employers, including private households.

The Department of Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Department of labour announces surprise inspections

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Department of Employment and Labour says unannounced inspections are already taking place at businesses and private homes Officials have also proposed stricter penalties for employers who hire undocumented foreign nationals, including fines starting at R100,000 per worker. The warning comes as government prepares to recruit 10,000 additional permanent labour inspectors, significantly increasing its enforcement capacity. The deparmtment said employers should expect inspections without prior notice.

Source: Briefly News