JOHANNESBURG - Experts predict that in February, fuel prices will increase dramatically after the slight relief provided by decreases in January. The prices of many food items are also expected to increase.

Petrol might go up by as much as R1.30 per litre in the first week of February. This price increase is due to the global oil price rising. The petrol price will be driven to over R20 per litre because of the R1.30 increase.

According to BusinessTech, besides fuel prices, food prices will also be affected by damages incurred during recent floods, which destroyed crops and caused soil conditions that are not suitable for planting.

The petrol price is expected to rise to over R20 per litre. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Why the fuel price is increasing

At the beginning of 2022, the petrol price dropped by 68c per litre, giving many South Africans hope that the pattern would continue throughout the year. In addition, the fuel prices benefitted from the Rand strengthening against the US Dollar.

The South African reports that the January decrease provided false hope, as the petrol price is predicted to rise several times this year. The basis of this prediction is the 5% increase in Brent Oil prices.

"After some reprieve on the domestic fuel price front in January, the renewed rise in the oil price is likely to result in another hefty fuel price increase in February," the Bureau of Economic Research said.

Reactions to the estimated petrol price increase

@The_Thindi asked:

"When do we get a break?"

@_Katleho_ remarked:

"I'm not surprised."

@TribalJudas shared:

"I'm checking out!"

@Epicurus_H said:

"Right now I don't care anymore."

