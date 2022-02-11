During the Covid-19 pandemic, many car rental companies chose to reduce their fleets to cut costs

This decision has led to a car rental shortage, which is not only present in South Africa, but globally

The downscaling by different car rental companies has resulted in South Africa having 60% fewer vehicles available for hire than before the Covid-19 pandemic

JOHANNESBURG - During the Covid-19 pandemic, far fewer people were using car rental services, primarily due to a substantial reduction in travel for business and recreation purposes. As a result, many car rental companies chose to reduce their fleets to cut costs and ensure their employee's salaries.

This decision has led to a car rental shortage, which is present in South Africa and globally. In addition, since the easing of Covid-19 protocols in many countries, more people have wanted to travel, which has increased the demand, which cannot be met by the limited supply available.

According to The Times, the increased demand has driven prices up, especially in Europe. In the Mediterranean, car hire can be as high as over £500 (R10 233,63), representing a 90% increase.

Car rental companies have a shortage of vehicles and are struggling to meet the growing demand. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Reasons for the car rental shortage

The downscaling by different car rental companies has resulted in South Africa having 60% fewer vehicles available for hire than before the Covid-19 pandemic, Business Insider reports. However, until December 2021, this deceased supply still surpassed the demand.

The global shipping crisis, which has affected the supply chain in many different industries, has also affected car rental. Vehicle hire companies rely on semiconductors, which need to be shipping from global suppliers and are stuck in ports waiting for shipping containers to become available.

Drive South Africa's Ellena van Tonder said that the semiconductor shortage poses challenges to car rental companies' goal of increasing their fleet to a pre-pandemic size.

Reactions to the car rental shortage

@Accumap2 remarked:

"Adapt, improvise, overcome."

@EllliotttB said:

@imuawaves believes:

"I miss lockdown everyday! This summer is going to be crazy."

@faizsays shared:

@RandomA81647307 said:

"Just use Uber, Lyft or the bus. It isn’t that hard."

