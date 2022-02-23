Blue Label Group Reveals Cell C Made R832m Loss in 5 Months

Blue Label revealed that between June 2021 and November 2021, Cell C recorded a loss of more than R832 million after-tax

Cell C is currently undergoing a multi-year restructuring as a result of its increasing financial woes

JOHANNESBURG - Blue Label, which owns a 45% stake in Cell C, revealed that between June 2021 and November 2021, the mobile network operator recorded a loss of more than R832 million after tax.

According to a report by Blue Label, a part of the blame could be attributed to Cell C’s revenue declining from R7.12 billion for the six months in 2020 to roughly R6.68 billion in 2021.

Cell C reportedly made a loss of over R800 million. Image: Twitter/ @insectking

Source: Twitter

Cell C's financial woes

Cell C is currently undertaking a multi-year restructuring as a result of its rising financial woes. The company has defaulted on debt repayments and made billions in losses in the last couple of years, MyBroadband reports.

The restructuring process includes the complete shutdown of its own physical radio network infrastructure and moving its customers to roaming on MTN and Vodacom’s networks.

Richard Cheesman, a senior investment analyst for Protea Capital Management, said that if Cell C’s restructuring were successful without considerable losses to investors, it would be a great achievement.

Reactions to Cell C's loss

@Forill89 said:

"Sadly the ISP game is intense. They make massive losses to lock clients and then build revenue in the long run. It is a very competitive business."

@ChristopherMO__ remarked:

"Being a shareholder must suck."

@lerato_akim shared:

"Let's face it. Their marketing team lacks creativity."

@ChiefLuto said:

"I still don't understand why Cell C management rejected Telkom offer to buy Cell C, the Telkom offer was much better than what they got from Blue Label."

@exollany believes:

"The problem with Telecoms is that they always take the big bang approach."

Source: Briefly News