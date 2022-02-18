The Social Relief of Distress grant has collectively cost South African taxpayers R45 billion since its inception

The grant was created to provide financial relief to unemployed South Africans during the Covid-19 pandemic

Economists have predicted that the additional 12 months of the SRD grant will cost a further R35 billion

JOHANNESBURG - Since April 2020, taxpayers in South Africa have contributed R45 billion collectively towards the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant distributed by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA's spokesperson, said the agency is unsure how much the SRD grant will cost in 2022, as more people are registering to receive welfare. However, economists have predicted that it could cost R35 billion.

During his State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the grant, which was due to end in March 2022, would be distributed to March 2023, TimesLIVE reports.

Consequences of the SRD grant extension

Ramaphosa's announcement follows pressure from different trade unions, such as Cosatu, to extend the grant that thousands of unemployed South Africans have relied on during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to BusinessTech.

However, Enoch Godogwana, the Minister of Finance, is not convinced that the extension is a wise decision. The minister said that South Africa's revenue should have been analysed before the grant extension was announced, but acknowledged its need.

“Deteriorating socio-economic conditions, rising joblessness and more acute inequality in the economy suggest that an SRD extension for another year is a likely minimum requirement for the political economy right now," Godogwana said.

Reactions to SRD grant extension and costs for taxpayers

