A former domestic worker from Gauteng is killing it in the agricultural sector, running a successful chicken farm, which she named Gugulam Poultry House

Khethiwe Maseko is a self-taught farmer and started her business in 2018 with only 50 chickens but now has more than 300

The successful entrepreneur believes that women in business should be independent and create their own opportunities for success

An innovative woman from the Bronkhorstspruit in Gauteng is making big moves in the agricultural sector after only starting her business in 2018.

Khethiwe Maseko functioned as a domestic worker and hairdresser to make ends meet before Sasol’s ‘Am I Preneur’ campaign came to her community in 2017, Vuk'uzenzele reported.

Khethiwe Maseko from Bronkhorstspruit in Gauteng is thriving in the poultry farming sector. Image: Gugulam poultry house/Facebook.

She then decided to participate in Sasol’s 12-month accelerator entrepreneurial programme and received seed funding of R15 000, which she used to start her poultry farm, called Gugulam Poultry House, Polity reported.

According to The South African, the innovative entrepreneur started off with only 50 chickens and has more than 300 now, with her business well-known in her community.

She previously told Vuk'uzenzele that she wants to grow her business and become a full-fledged commercial farmer.

“I raise broiler chickens from one day old, until they are ready at six weeks. The increase in production has been an impressive improvement. I now want to get into major commercial farming, as I have grown through experience,” she said.

In 2021, this boss babe also completed a 12-month entrepreneurial and leadership programme piloted by the Gordon Institute of Business Science’s Entrepreneurship Development Academy.

Netizens inspired by poultry farmer

Reacting to a post by Briefly News, netizens congratulated Khethiwe, with some saying that her innovative spirit inspires them.

Nomfanelo Ofentswe said:

“One of our own mkhaya so proud of you dali.”

Lesiba Lesiba added:

“Well done my girl hard work paid keep it up girl anything is possible.”

Emmanuel StraightTalker wrote:

“Very soon it will me.”

