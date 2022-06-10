A beautiful mother-of-two has decided to venture into farming after selling her beauty bar business

Taking to Instagram, Vuyolwethu Mrwata said that she wanted to take a break from entrepreneurship and wondered what the next chapter of her life would be

The content creator explained that her hubby then suggested that she takes on farming, and the beaut decided to give the exciting new venture a chance

A beautiful Gauteng-based mom has decided to start farming after selling her beauty bar biz in 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Vuyolwethu Mrwata said that she was unsure of what her new venture would be after she sold her company, noting that she was not keen on working for a boss after being an entrepreneur.

Vuyolwethu Mrwata's entrepreneurial spirit led her to farming after she sold her beauty bar company last year. Image: mrs_mrwata/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

In her post, the stunner, who is also a content creator with her own YouTube channel, said she had considered taking a few years off from being an entrepreneur.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I’ve added ‘farmer’ to my bio. On a serious note though, after I sold my beauty bar last year, I really thought I would take a few years off entrepreneurship. I thought what’s next for me now?” She wrote.

The 28-year-old explained that she hated the idea of doing nothing and wanted to either study or start something new.

“I wanted to go back to school, put my accounting qualification to good use, I was really frustrated with sitting and doing nothing,” Vuyolwethu said.

“I knew I would struggle ‘reporting’ to a boss after being out of the game for quite some time. I’ve always loved the idea of being my own boss,” she added.

Professional self-reflection

The babe noted that she needed time to self-reflect and realised that her beauty bar was not a failure, and like many businesses, her company was merely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I had to talk myself out of thinking my first business was a failure and so was I. COVID didn’t spare anyone and I couldn’t save that business,” she said.

“I went to therapy to align my thoughts and stabilise my mental health. My hubby was always cheering me on, supporting every idea I came up with. He bought me books as a form of motivation,” she added.

The mother-of-two then said that her husband suggested that she take on farming, and she enjoys learning and growing with the new venture.

“One day he said jokingly ‘why don’t you give farming a chance’ and from then I haven’t looked back. Every day I’m learning, I can’t wait to share this journey with you all,” she added.

Former domestic worker slays poultry farming sector, netizens inspired by her creativity: “Soon it will be me”

In a similar story by Briefly News, a former domestic worker from Gauteng is killing it in the agricultural sector, running a successful chicken farm, which she named Gugulam Poultry House.

Khethiwe Maseko is a self-taught farmer who started her business in 2018 with only 50 chickens but now has more than 300.

The successful entrepreneur believes that women in business should be independent and create their own opportunities for success.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News