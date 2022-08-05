Producers believe that South Africa's bountiful harvest of excellent olives, which will yield better quality oil

CAPE TOWN - South Africans have been blessed with a bountiful harvest of excellent olives, which will yield better quality oil, according to some producers. Olive oil pressers managed to extract good volumes despite several factors impacting the farming sector.

Olive farmers have had an exceptionally good yield of quality produce that will result in better oils. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

CEO for SA Olive Vittoria Jooste believes that orchard management practices are constantly improving in the country. She told Business Insider that practices such as pruning trees and managing soil and nutrients have helped achieve better yields.

The company also noted that favourable weather conditions in the Overberg regions made harvesting easier. Last year, SA Olive said the quality profile of South African olive oil is far superior to the average import.

According to Cape Talk, some local producers export oil globally, which sells at a premium price. Despite South Africa producing less than 1% of world production, the quality of local olive oil is remarkable.

South Africans react to the positive yield of olive oil:

Christina La Vita said:

“Yet it is so expensive. We have everything in SA but, we pay prices for importing the very same products at exorbitant prices.”

Cheryl Muneen Parkinson commented:

“So, it should be cheaper than cooking oil then?”

Lungani Manzi wrote:

“But the prices of olive oil are too high.”

Pregeshan Govender added:

“Let’s see this in the reduction of the Pure olive oil price!”

