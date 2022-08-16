Pick n Pay has launched a new chainstore, Pick n Pay QualiSave, that is aimed at shoppers in the middle-income market

The retail giant plans to convert 100 stores to cater to middle market throughout the country

The Pick n Pay Group CEO believes that the new stores would serve customers in a more refined and targeted way

CAPE TOWN - Pick n Pay will convert 100 stores to cater to middle market shoppers throughout the country. The new supermarket brand, Pick n Pay QualiSave, was launched at its Eerste River store in Cape Town.

Pick n Pay has launched a new brand that will cater to the middle market. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

At least 8 000 essential products will be available at the new stores. Group CEO Pieter Boone told SABC News that the supermarket is focused on fresh areas such as the bakery, butchery and produce section.

He said the chain stores would serve customers in a more refined and targeted way. The store will also give customers a more “aspirational shopping experience” with spacey aisles and various sections.

The Pick n Pay QualiSave stores will be launched nationwide within the next month. Boone added that although the new stores will focus on growing numbers of customers in the middle market, the Pick n Pay brand and values will remain the same, Fin24 reported.

South Africans react to Pick n Pay QualiSave:

@Mthoko04454406 said:

“These will compete with U Save and soon will be launching the spaza shops in townships and rural areas.”

@MokwanaMosa posted:

“The class divide continues.”

@Ndele43 commented:

“I’m staying with the original Pick n Pay as they’re still expensive.”

@thandomasanabo added:

“It’s a Checkers and Shoprite situation.”

Business news: Pick n Pay CEO gets a whopping R32 million payday

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported despite a challenging economic environment, Pick n Pay has managed to enjoy a successful financial year.

CEO Richard Brasher took home a cool R32 million for the year, earning himself a R20.6 million bonus for his efforts. Chief Financial Officer, Bakar Jakoet, earned R20.5 million, up from R5.4 million for the 2018 financial year.

Source: Briefly News