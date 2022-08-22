President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated the young people who have completed the teachers' assistant programme

Ramaphosa stated these young people were given the opportunity to gain the necessary skills and work experience to venture into the job market

Some South Africans gave the president props for implementing the programme, while others feel that the programme is useless

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken an opportunity to speak on the Youth Employment Programme in his latest weekly newsletter, published on Monday, 22 August.

Ramaphosa paid attention to the government's teachers' assistant programme that has granted over 600 000 young people employment and the necessary work experience for future roles

The programme kicked off in 2020, and young people were placed in various schools across the country to assist teachers in the classroom, according to SABCNews. In the next month, the second cohort of 245 000 will finish their 10-month placement and join the ranks of those who have already completed.

Ramaphosa added that these young people were not just earning a monthly stipend but have been accredited in various disciplines such as digital literacy, bookkeeping, child and youth care, and so much more.

The president also called on businesses to employ these young people as the teachers' assistant programme has addressed the grievances many businesses have had in the past about young people lacking the necessary skills and work experience. Ramaphosa explained that businesses that employ these young people will also enjoy the Employment Tax Incentive and help the economy grow.

"We call on businesses to participate in this process by taking advantage of the Employment Tax Incentive to hire more young people and create learnerships," wrote Ramaphosa.

In his newsletter, Ramaphosa urged businesses to advertise their job opportunities on the SAmobi.org website, which has 2.9 million young people subscribed.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the president's newsletter:

@sompetav said:

"Yes, indeed, President, our responsibility as leaders is to define the reality of the SA youth; they will be grateful for leadership and servants of our people in the coming future. Great job Sir!"

@colza91 said:

"Then what? Back to unemployment again without any skill they can use to make a living!"

@GeniusPhilos said:

"Thank you, @CyrilRamaphosa we have seen the difference that this has made in many young people's lives. Many had no hope, and you gave them one and then were able not to feed their families but to enrol in short courses and get licenses. Thank you for your hard work!"

