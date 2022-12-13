Growth downgrade for China 'very likely' on Covid surge: IMF chief

The easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China is expected to bring temporary difficulties, said International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva. Photo: BAY ISMOYO / POOL/AFP/File

Source: AFP

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A lower growth forecast is "very likely" for China this year and next, with easing Covid-19 restrictions bringing a surge in infections and temporary difficulties, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva told AFP Tuesday.

Her comments on the sidelines of a panel about a newly-created IMF fund come as the world's second biggest economy grapples with soaring coronavirus cases, as it loosens virus controls after nearly three years.

While China's zero-Covid policy has battered its economy, "the easing of restrictions is going to create some difficulties over the next months" as well, Georgieva said.

This is because a spike in infections will be inevitable, with more people temporarily unable to participate in the labor force.

"But it is likely that as China overcomes this in the second half of the year, there could be some improvement in growth prospects," she said.

The zero-Covid policy, characterized by snap lockdowns, international travel restrictions and mass testing, took a heavy toll on consumers and businesses, with demonstrations against the measures eventually erupting in major Chinese cities.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The IMF earlier warned that tough virus restrictions have been especially hard on China's residents.

The fund cut its growth projection for China in October to 3.2 percent this year -- the lowest in decades -- while expecting growth to rise to 4.4 percent next year.

But "very likely, we will be downgrading our growth projections for China, both for 2022 and for 2023," Georgieva said.

For now, the country has to adjust its Covid policy, such as by being more targeted with restrictions and boosting vaccinations, especially to elderly populations. There is also a need to use more antiviral treatments, Georgieva added.

With 2023 set to be a "very difficult year" as well, she reiterated that the likelihood of further downgrades in IMF growth projections will be "high."

Apart from challenges in China, the US and European Union are also expected to slow simultaneously, with projections for half of the European Union to be in recession next year, she said.

While Washington-based fund earlier said there was a one-in-four chance global growth would fall below two percent next year, Georgieva added Tuesday that this probability has gone up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: AFP