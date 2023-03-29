Twitter restricts Marjorie Taylor Greene account over 'Vengeance' post

Twitter has temporarily restricted the congressional account of US Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP/File

Source: AFP

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Twitter has temporarily restricted Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional account after the US lawmaker tweeted a graphic that referred to a "Trans Day of Vengeance" following the school shooting in Nashville.

Greene, a member of the House of Representatives, posted a screenshot of the notice on her personal account on Tuesday which said some of her congressional account's features were being temporarily suspended for violating Twitter's rules.

"My Congressional account was suspended for 7 days for exposing Antifa, who are organizing a call for violence called 'Trans Day of Vengeance.' The day after the mass murder of children by a trans shooter," tweeted the Republican from the state of Georgia.

Twitter's trust and safety head Ella Irwin said it had to "sweep" the platform to remove more than 5,000 tweets and retweets of the graphic.

"We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them," Irwin tweeted.

"'Vengeance' does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok," she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"The graphic was reported by a high number of users across our platform yesterday and yes, I'm sure the timing of that was due to heightened sensitivity to the language, given the tragic events in Nashville," Irwin added.

"We always evaluate tweets driving a sudden spike in user complaints."

Six people, including three children, were killed in the Nashville school shooting on Monday.

The shooter Audrey Hale, who was killed during the attack, was identified by police as a female who had used male pronouns on social media.

Greene has been a vocal critic of transgender rights and last year supported a proposal to criminalize the provision of gender-affirming healthcare for minors.

Twitter has previously suspended Greene over her tweets about vaccines in violation of its Covid-19 misinformation policy, and also for false claims about election fraud.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP