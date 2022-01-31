Eskom Suffering From Effects of Meter Tampering, Vandalism and Theft

Eskom is suffering adverse effects on its generation capacity following incidents of meter tampering, vandalism and theft

The power utility has warned that those guilty of these offences will be fined and loadshedding may need to start again to allow for repairs

Eskom's Chief Operating Officer said that the power utility is struggling to meet the demand following these incidents

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has reported that the power utility faces several challenges that hamper its ability to fulfil its power generation mandate, such as meter tampering, vandalism and theft.

The power utility identified 34 492 cases of electricity meter tampering in the 2020/21 financial year. The motive for these incidents was to decrease electricity expenditure. People achieved this by modifying meters to register that fewer units, or none, were used in some cases.

Eskom announced that they would be cracking down on people who tamper with electricity meters, including those who move them from their original site, MyBroadband reports. Offenders will be fined to recover part of the over R2 billion loss Eskom has incurred due to tampering.

Eskom has lost over R2 billion due to electricity meter tampering, vandalism and theft during the 2020/21 financial year. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Eskom COO addresses effects of vandalism and theft

Jan Oberholzer, the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Eskom, has said that vandalism and theft have significantly negatively impacted the power utility's generating capacity to the extent where there is a risk that South Africa might have to go without electricity.

"It's an interruption to a line that is feeding millions of customers. So this is really something that is difficult to manage and we are trying out best," Oberholzer said.

According to eNCA, Eskom said they need to implement loadshedding soon to conduct necessary repairs and relieve the operational power stations as they now need to work harder to keep up with the demand.

South Africans react to Eskom's challenges

@ZukzFranco remarked:

"They really want their price hike."

@MarkDavidsonAfr asked:

"The real question is: are these petty crimes or sabotage?"

@Vhasetha_MRT believes:

"Theft and vandalism is probably also an inside job."

@Abracaddabraa shared:

"So we must pay the police and pay security guards and upgrades too and pay for increased electricity costs. How is this reasonable sustainable or fair to RSA citizens?"

@GlennfromZA said:

"Costs caused by the 9 wasted years."

Source: Briefly News