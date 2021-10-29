The South African Breweries has implemented a plan to harness its own electricity using renewable energy

The liquor giant wants to stop relying on Eskom for electricity as well as become more climate-friendly

South Africans have applauded Castle Lite for producing half of their beer stock using solar power

JOHANNESBURG - The implementation of loadshedding in South Africa is impacting a lot of industries negatively, this has led the liquor industry to harness its own power so it can be spared from hours of no electricity.

The South African Breweries has a plan to produce its own electricity using solar power by the end of 2025. SAB wants to move away from relying on Eskom completely.

Castle Lite is using solar power for half of its beer production. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The company wants to reduce the load of Eskom's power grid as well as lessen CO2 emissions, according to CapeTalk. The plan was implemented in 2020 and so far, half of Castle Lite's production uses solar energy.

BusinessInsider reports that seven breweries owned by SAB already uses solar power for production.

SAB generated more than 9.7GWh of renewable electricity in the first eight months of 2021, resulting in a reduction of 9,443 tons of CO2 emissions.

For SAB to produce 100% renewable energy by the year 2025, the company will need approximately 23 000 solar panels which will be able to generate 191 MW.

South Africans react to Castle Lite using solar energy to produce beer

Social media users seemed to be proud of Castle Lite for using solar power to produce their favourite beer. Here are some of their comments:

@ArshavinAshley said:

"I don't understand what you doing but just make sure @castlelitebae got her daily bread ready and extra cold."

@icetty said:

"Congratulation!!! That is the way to go but don't leave your patron behind. Encourage them to use solar at home as well and never be out of chilled ones while watching their favourite teams."

@S_TBrad said:

"Great idea @castlelitesa… I foresee @Eskom_SA charging us more cause big businesses are moving away from them."

@Ra_De_Melodie said:

"If other businesses realize that sustainable energy is the future of South Africa's energy production, and Eskom realizes that their long term electricity scam isn't working anymore, they'll be forced to switch to renewable, cheaper and reliable energy production."

