3 People Killed in Transnet Pipeline Fire after Attempted Fuel Theft in Durban

Three people lost their lives on Sunday morning after a botched attempt to steal fuel in Clairwood, Durban

The attempted theft resulted in a tanker truck fire and secondary pipeline fire breaking out, which forced the company to shut down local operations temporarily until it was extinguished

Multiple emergency services were dispatched to extinguish the fire, including the Fire Department and the South African Police Services

DURBAN - Transnet, SA's port and pipeline company, was temporarily shut down on Sunday morning when three people were killed in a fire.

The fire broke during an attempted fuel theft in the suburb of Clairwood in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, near an informal settlement.

A failed fuel theft attempt from a Transnet pipeline led to the deaths of three people. Image:Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

In a statement issued by the firm, the Transnet Pipelines' operations centre was closed down immediately and emergency protocols were put into place following the fire, according to a report by EWN.

Transnet stated that investigations into the blaze and an assessment of the damage caused by the fire will be determined after the fire had been completely extinguished. The main focus was to ensure that the fire did not heavily impact the environment and nearby neighbourhoods.

According to TimesLIVE, various emergency services, such as eThekwini Disaster Management, the South African Police Services and the Fire Department, were dispatched to extinguish the flames.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela, says a petrol tanker catching fire is the cause of the fire that killed three people. Fuel then flowed from the tanker into a neighbouring river, causing the second fire in the Transnet pipeline.

Source: Briefly.co.za