New stringent import duties on European producers will block the supply of frozen potato chips to the local South African market

The duties imposed by the International Trade Administration Commission at the end of July have pushed import tariffs up by 181%

This means South Africa may face a severe fried chips shortage because the local potato industry does not supply enough potatoes to meet the local market needs

Experts warn that South Africa may face a "slap" chip shortage as import duties on European producers block the supply of frozen chips to the local market. Image: Djavan Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Experts have warned that South Africa could face a severe shortage of fried chips after the International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) imposed heavy import tariffs on frozen French fries.

ITAC moved to protect the local potato market from dumping and being undercut by artificially low prices.

According to Business Insider, the new import tariffs reach 181%, which may steer European supplies of frozen potato chips away from South Africa.

The move will increase the cost of chips and lead to shortages as the South African potato market does not produce enough of the root vegetable to meet local demands. This is according to Fred Hume, the managing director of Hume International, South Africa’s biggest import-export business, IOL reported.

Hume said:

“The timing of these new duties is especially irrational given the poor local potato harvests seen in recent months, which have limited supply even further.”

Hume warned that the tariff would lead to exponential price hikes, saying that a 2.5kg bag of chips from Germany subject to import tariffs of 181% could cost between R160 to R170.

South Africans may still get fried chips from fast food outlets and restaurants.

South Africans react

South Africans don't understand why the country will experience the shortage when we have potato farmers.

Here are some comments:

@Protea72 commented:

“Why are we importing from Europe? Don't we have any farmers IN SOUTH AFRICA THAT CAN SUPPLY US??? OR EVEN IN AFRICA?????? And then people complain that they dont have jobs... here is the opportunity. Bleddie ANC.”

@KeletsoLethabho said:

“At this point, I blame us for relying on western countries for petty things that we can produce on our own.”

@5G_sys pointed out:

“We have potatoes, kota outlets. Only suburbs shortage will happen. Hai e lokshini.”

@itshim_omg added:

“Tjooo, this colony is getting worse mos, it was coal, now it's potatoes, next in line is maize, I tell you.”

