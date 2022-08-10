Thelle Moegerane Hospital has been unable to properly set broken bones as a shortage of plaster of Paris (POP) persists

The DA's shadow health MEC for Gauteng, Jack Bloom, claims that in the absence of POP, hospital staff have been forced to use cardboard boxes as an alternative

Bloom has urged anyone who can supply the hospital with the basic medical material to please do so urgently

The DA's Shadow Health MEC for Gauteng Jack Bloom is concerned over the shortage of plaster of Paris at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital. Image: Amyn Nasser

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance is concerned about the implications of the scarcity of plaster of Paris at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus, Johannesburg East.

The shortage has rendered hospital staff unable to set broken limbs and bone fractures since April. The DA’s Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom says it's surprising that the hospital has to endure the shortage of such a basic medical commodity.

In a press statement, Bloom noted that POP primarily protects and immobilises broken limbs. Still, orthopaedic doctors have only had bandages at their disposal, which provide little support. Cardboard boxes have occasionally been used as well.

Bloom said:

“A simple ankle fracture can be treated with plaster of Paris that costs R100, but surgery that costs about R10 000 is often the only alternative when there is no plaster.”

Bloom further stated that he is uncertain why the hospital has struggled to procure the medical commodity. Still, it is a further indication of incompetence similar to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, which ran out of bread in April this year.

City Press reported that this incident is not the first that pushed the hospital into the spotlight. Earlier this year, a disgruntled employee blasted the facility because they wanted the government to address the challenges that impede the hospital from providing a high level of care.

Hospital staff have called for immediate intervention at the health facility.

Bloom said he has alerted the head of the Gauteng health department of the shortage and has, in the meantime, asked anyone prepared to supply the hospital with Plaster of Paris with a bulk supply to contact him.

