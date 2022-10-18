All does not seem okay at the SA Bureau of Businesses, as the government has been struggling to appoint a suitable board

The bureau, which has been in administration since 2018, is meant to develop and maintain standards for SA businesses

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel has assured that a new board will be appointed by March next year

PRETORIA- The SA Bureau of Standards (SABS) has been functioning without a full-time CEO or permanent board for the last four years.

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel says his department has not found qualified candidates to sit on the group's board since 2018. Image: Stock photo & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel said his department has been unable to fill positions with qualified candidates since SABS was placed under administration in 2018.

The bureau was placed into administration by former trade and industry minister Rob Davis after he was displeased with the capabilities of its directors. Davis sacked the bureau's board claiming, in a media statement, that the local industry suffered because of the SABS board's underperformance and poor service delivery.

According to News24, Davis's temporary fix has dragged out over four years of SABS functioning without permanent leaders.

Patel told Parliament's oversight committee that the trade and industry department couldn't find candidates with adequate technical expertise who wanted to serve on the board.

Patel promised MPs that his department would fix governance at SABS and appoint a new board by March next year. The trade and industry minister's assurances came after the officer of the Auditor-General criticised the quality of governance at the bureau.

Jodi Scholtz, the SABS lead administrator, is confident the turnaround strategy is on the right track as the group has posted a profit for the first time this year.

South Africans react to the CEO-less SABS

South Africans have called out the calibre of leaders the department of trade and industry is looking for.

Here are some comments:

@Ahmed22191214 asked:

"Does no one want to work with him @the_dti? Maybe he is the problem @PresidencyZA"

@MADBIKER17 speculated:

"They all left and went to work in countries where they are welcomed..."

@Sipiwo_SA commented:

"There is a certain board I know of a parastatal that has been in existence for over 14 years unchanged."

