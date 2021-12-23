Professor Homei Miyashita from Meiji University in Tokyo, Japan has developed a great advancement in multisensory technology

TOKYO - Professor Homei Miyashita from Meiji University in Tokyo, Japan has developed a screen that allows users to lick it and taste food flavours. This is an advancement in multisensory viewing.

The screen is called Taste the TV (TTTV) and contains 10 different flavour profiles which can be combined to mimic the taste of a dish or food item that is displayed on the screen. The food's flavour will be released onto the film over the screen, which users can lick.

“The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something like eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home,” Professor Miyashita said.

The future of the TTTV device worldwide

According to TimesLIVE, Miyashita and his 30 students have worked on various multisensory objects in the food sector. An example of this is a fork they developed which deepens the flavour of foods eaten with it.

Miyashita said that the production cost of the TTTV is the equivalent of R13,777 each. The device can be used to remotely train chefs, play tasting games, hold menu tastings remotely, and try new foods in a Covid-friendly manner as the hygienic film on the screen can be replaced between uses.

The team's next venture is to find a way to create layers of flavour, such as making it possible for users of the TTTV to experience a spread being layered over a piece of bread, The Sowetan reports.

Reactions to the TTTV technology

@Af_Ra_Kan believes:

"Some inventions should just pass as they make no practical sense."

@AsVanDerW remarked:

"You must be desperate to go and lick your screen."

@Nerd86034393 shared:

"While we battle Covid-19, these types of inventions just seem a bit pointless!"

@RajanGovender1 asked:

"So we will be a sucking screens in the next coming months! Where are we heading too?"

Wandile Zwane said:

So now people will be licking their televisions? Will be weird seeing it happen.

