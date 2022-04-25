Billionaire Elon Musk is not backing down from his bid to acquire ownership of social media giant, Twitter

Musk has been making moves to try and garner control over the company recently but Twitter is standing firm

He met with several shareholders from the company and the company’s board of directors as well who negotiated the deal

Shares in Twitter increased by 5% after reports emerged that the company has a new owner. The world's richest person believes that Twitter has the potential to become a free speech platform.

Shares in Twitter increased by 5% after reports emerged that the company has a new owner. The world’s richest person believes that Twitter has the potential to become a free speech platform.

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover could happen soon. Image: Nikolas Kokovlis/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Musk met with several Twitter shareholders recently while the company's board of directors met with him to negotiate the deal. The two parties discussed details such as the timeline for the deal and its price. Twitter initially seemed set to reject Musk's unwelcomed offer but after discussing his plan to finance his bid, the offer gained more creditability. Musk said he would source bank loans and use his equity to secure the deal.

Sources familiar with the agreement said that the deal could possibly collapse during the last moments and that the social media company will be allowed to accept a deal from another individual by paying Musk a "break-up fee".

Social media users to react to Twitter takeover

@harry_hornet said:

“All the excuses I need to close my account.”

@slelladallas commented:

“I am so sick of these billionaires taking everything & turning whatever it is into their venture not giving one damn about anybody but their bottom line which is always about making more money. Stay tuned for more Despicable Dangerous Elon Musk Adventures.”

@letmedigmyhole posted:

“He’s done more for free speech in the last week than any politician over the last 20 years.”

@motivatehumble added:

“Wow, looks like it’s actually going to happen. Just in time for Trump’s next Presidential bid. This should be fun.”

