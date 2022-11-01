Elon Musk has fired Twitter’s board of directors, making him the sole director of the social media company

The merger agreement stated that directors who were on the board prior to the takeover must be removed

Musk will likely hire a new board in the coming weeks; however, he has not disclosed plans to do so as yet

NEW YORK - South African-born billionaire, Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover rages on, making him the sole director of the social media company’s board. He fired nine board members.

Billionaire, Elon Musk dissolves Twitter's nine-person board. Image: Constanza Hevia & Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

As part of the takeover plans, Musk said that he needed to make the company private to make his desired changes.

On Monday, 31 October, the company said Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban and Fei-Fei Li and Mimi Alemayehou had been removed.

According to Business Insider, the merger agreement stated that directors who were on the board before the takeover must be removed.

Although Musk has yet to state plans to appoint a new board of the social media company, he will likely do so in the coming weeks.

The Tesla creator, who initially changed his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit” following the takeover, has now changed it to “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator”, the BBC reported.

Netizens react to the takeover:

@jackie2face said:

“If you can’t trust them, be your own boss.”

@The__File commented:

“You got to love Elon.”

@MuvariTintswalo added:

“He’s so brilliant, man.”

