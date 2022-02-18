British carmaker Bentley is moving swiftly ahead with 3D printing at its plant in Crewe, England, which last year saw 15 000 components produced by the company

Among the items manufactured were tooling for the historic Bentley Blower Continuation model, ranging to Covid-19 face shields

In future, Bentley says 3D printing will be used to manufacture low volume components and customer personalisation items

British luxury carmaker Bentley says 3D-printed components will form part of its future manufacturing processes. The company recently invested over R60 million into the advanced technology to create 3D printed vehicle components and even greater personalisation in customer cars.

3D printing parts or the industry-termed additive manufacturing (AM) has seen Bentley produce 15 000 parts in 2021 and has been applied to a wide range of uses. The intention is to create a long-term, sustainable business model and remain at the forefront of technological progress. The tech has already been used to make parts for the Bentley Blower Continuation model was created, and face shields to United Kingdom's healthcare sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The benefits of 3D printing, says Bentley, include 50% cost saving on parts and by operating around the clock. The facility is capable of producing thousands of components in over 25 different material options, Newspress reports.

Bentley's motorsport division also benefited from the tech as parts were produced for its Continental GT3 Pikes Peak models were driven in the demanding Pikes Peak Challenge in America.

Peter Bosch, Bentley’s Member of the Board for Manufacturing, added:

“Bentley’s approach to additive manufacturing is industry-leading and the facility is quickly becoming a cornerstone of our ‘Dream Factory’ ambitions. One of the key benefits is that it is efficiency led, cutting down on the cost and complexity of a myriad of jobs.

