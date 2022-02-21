We've all put January behind us, and hopefully set up a budget for 2022 as we navigate increased food and fuel prices

If you're looking to purchase a car this year there are some important steps to take in order to make sure you give yourself the best possible chance of qualifying for vehicle finance

Wesbank, FNB's vehicle finance arm, has outlined four golden rules to look at before taking the plunge and buying a vehicle

There's enough information on the internet for South Africans and those abroad to not make silly, ' off the cuff' decisions about vehicle finance. Buying a car is likely to be the second-largest purchase by value one will make in their lifetime.

Wesbank, FNB's vehicle finance arm has extensive experience in the industry and they've come up with a few tips to assist in making sure one has the tools to make an informed decision.

Firstly, the best place to start is to list all the money that comes into your account, such as your salary and any other sources of income you might have – in the first column, and your expenses in an adjacent column. It is advisable to divide your expenses into two categories: fixed monthly expenses and variable costs.

Working out a budget before looking to buy a car is vital. Image: MotorPress

In order to determine how much you have to pay towards the instalment, insurance and maintenance costs it's good to analyse all your expenses, MotorPress reports. Take a fine-tooth comb go through your bank statement line by line, and look for opportunities where you could cut back on costs and even make some savings.

A small amount saved each month can add up to make a difference over time.

Kutlwano Mogatusi, WesBank Motor’s Communications Specialist says:

“It is a common rule among financial advisors to try and save up to 20% of your monthly income. While this might seem a daunting amount in the current economic climate, even 5% is a good start. Putting aside an amount on a regular basis should become a habit rather than a random act, and it will give you a sense of accomplishment when you see the balance growing."

Try to decrease the amount of debt you're currently paying. Financial institutions are less likely to provide vehicle finance if a large part of your salary to dedicated to paying the debt. It's important to list all your loans and debts in a separate column and carefully analyse each one. It makes financial sense to start paying off the most expensive debts first.

Buying a personal car can offer freedom, but it's important to make sure good finance practices are in place. Image: Getty

And finally, check your credit score. This is based on your credit report, which lists your credit history including payments and active accounts over a 24-month period.

You can request a free copy of your credit report once a year from a reputable online vendor to check how you’ve managed your finances in the past as lenders will check this to assess your level of risk when you apply for future credit.

