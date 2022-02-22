Audi South Africa is launching their new electric car range in Cape Town this week with no less than six models making their local debut

The German carmaker follows in the footsteps of rival BMW who launched its fully electric iX SUV in late 2021

The e tron model range includes the e-tron SUV, e-tron Sportback and e-tron GT

Audi is set to unleash its electric car range on South Africa this week, with the launch of its e tron range. No less than six e-tron models across three different model ranges: SUV, CUV and high-performance will make their debut.

The models are the e-tron 50 and e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55 and e-tron Sportback S. The high performance derivatives are the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

Audi will launch six E Tron models in South Africa. Image: Quickpic

Follow Car & Tech Editor, Sean Parker, for all the social media coverage from the event. The launch will take place on Tuesday evening in Cape Town, Audi South Africa said.

Sascha Sauer, Head of Audi South Africa said:

“Across the world, the automotive industry are announcing plans to phase out combustion engines to advance the transformation of the industry for the future. As Audi South Africa we see ourselves as being in a position to contribute to this global vision, and having the responsibility to do that. Not only are we aligned with the importance of sustainability, but we have the technology, performance and design credentials within our e-tron range, to offer our premium customers an all-electric drive that will inspire and excite."

Matthew Kanniah said:

