Gran Turismo is one of the world's best racing games and Jaguar has added a third model that can be used in the latest Gran Turismo 7 version

It's called the Vision Gran Turismo Roadster and is an all-electric virtual race car that is powered by three electric motors that produce 750kW and distributes its power to all four wheels

The Vision Gran Turismo Roadster has a top speed of over 320km/h and can reach 100km/h in around two seconds flat

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

British carmaker Jaguar has unveiled its third all-electric virtual gaming sports car – the Vision Gran Turismo Roadster for the launch of Gran Turismo 7. It follows in the tyre tracks of the original Vision Gran Turismo Coupé and Vision Gran Turismo SV endurance racer.

The Vision Gran Turismo Roadster is an all-electric virtual race car and joins the grid for the latest and most immersive iteration yet of the world-renowned racing game.

The Vision GT Roadster is the third Jaguar to be featured in the Gran Turismo series. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

To celebrate the carmaker's trilogy of cars in the Vision GT series, the design team has developed a new bespoke livery for each one, MotorPress reports. The specially-developed black and grey paints and subtle graphics emphasise the cars’ inherently dramatic, beautiful designs – and are unique to the cars’ in-game liveries.

A more detailed look at the Vision Gran Turismo Roadster reveals the electric single-seater that combines the race-proven powertrain from the Coupé with a taut, sculpted form inspired by the iconic, timeless D-type.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Quick facts of the Vision Gran Turismo Roadster:

Revealed in March 2021: available in Gran Turismo 7

Powertrain: Three electric motors, all-wheel-drive

Power: 750kW

Zero-100km/h: Two seconds

Top speed: Over 320km/h

Oliver Cattell-Ford, Exterior Designer, Jaguar Advanced Design, said:

“As a car designer, being part of the team that has delivered three virtual cars for the Gran Turismo series has been a dream project. Since the reveal of the Vision GT Coupé in 2019 and Vision GT SV in 2020, we wanted to curate the perfect way to present the full line-up of the three cars together when we revealed the Roadster – Gran Turismo 7 is the perfect way to do it.

The Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster joins the Vision GT Coupé and Vision GT SV in the latest edition of the real driving simulator. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

South Africans are paying over R20 a litre for petrol: Here are 10 tips on how to save fuel

The recent fuel price hike has seen South Africans forking out over R20 a litre for petrol and to be honest, it's not a great feeling, Briefly News reports.

It was one of the single largest fuel price hikes so far. With that being said, there are ways to make the increase a little easier to manage, and that's why we've collated tips for motorists to learn how to go further for less.

By making several adjustments to our driving habits and looking after our vehicles better we can reduce fuel consumption and pay less money towards our trips.

Source: Briefly News