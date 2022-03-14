Bridgestone announced on March 14 that it would suspend production of its tyres and pause exports to Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine

The Japanese manufacturer has a passenger car tyre plant in Ulyanovsk, Russia and production will stop on March 18, "after the necessary preparations"

On 24 February 2022, Russia began a military invasion of Ukraine, in a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict that had begun in 2014.

Bridgestone in Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMIA) employs more than 20 000 people and conducts business in 40 countries across the region

Tyre manufacturer Bridgestone is the latest company involved in the motor industry to halt exports and manufacturing in Russia. The decision comes after Vladimir Putin ordered the country to invade Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

The Japanese manufacturer has a passenger car tyre plant in Ulyanovsk, Russia and production will stop on March 18, "after the necessary preparations".

The company has also decided to freeze any new investments and suspend all exports to Russia with immediate effect, Businesswire reports.

At the end of 2021, the Ulyanovsk plant had produced over five million tyres, TireBusiness reported.

There are over 1000 employees in the passenger tyre production plant in Ulyanovsk and sales offices. The company will support employees financially at this time. The Japanese company said it expects manufacturing output outside Russia to remain stable in the coming weeks.

Bridgestone EMIA has made a one million Euro donation to the Red Cross, in addition to the €2,5 million donated by Bridgestone Corporation to UNHCR (Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees).

