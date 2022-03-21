The commercial network grew to 78 dealerships across the country covering 9 brands, with 11 new product launches in 2021

The Group posted 35% volume growth in 2021 with a major focus on access to the new products through a growing dealer network

Stellantis says it is striving to be in the top 5 motoring companies in South Africa and targets a 10% market share by 2025

As Stellantis approaches its first full year of operation in South Africa, Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis in the Middle East and Africa, says “Stellantis is today the third OEM aiming to become the leading automotive group in the Middle East and Africa Region region providing distinctive, affordable and efficient transportation solutions. In South Africa, we have a strong growth ambition by 2025 through a product and network offensive”.

Stellantis is already a major automotive company in the South African landscape with a strong growth strategy. In 2021, Stellantis launched 11 new products into the South African market with another 11 planned for 2022.

Stellantis in South Africa registered a volume growth of 35% in a market that grew by 22%. Image: Quickpic

One of the best examples of Stellantis’ dealer network infrastructure is in Centurion, reports Quickpic. Representing all brands, the facility is the first multi-franchise dealership for Stellantis in South Africa and the team was eager to engage with Mr Samir Cherfan during his visit yesterday.

By the end of 2022, our growth plans include the opening of a further 10 new facilities across the country, TimesLive reports.

Stellantis says it has the potential to be in the top five SA motoring companies by 2030. Image: Quickpic

Stellantis in South Africa registered a volume growth of 35% in a market that grew by 22%. This is the result of our talented team’s commitment to always serve our customers better, create a strong commercial network and tailored mobility solutions offering.

Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis in Middle East and Africa says:

“The plan sets bold targets in terms of employee development, emissions, sales, customer satisfaction, and financial results. South Africa has a contributing role to play and has the potential to be in the top five SA motoring companies by 2030.”

