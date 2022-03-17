Ford South Africa has launched an easy-to-use online calculator that generates a quote for Ranger customers whose vehicles require a scheduled service

The service calculator even has a feature that can compare quotes of other authorised Ford dealerships

Customers who did not opt for the Ford Protect Service Plan when purchasing their vehicle can still use the Online Service Price Calculator

Ford South Africa has launched an online service price calculator for Ranger customers (more models will be added), that provides a quotation for the bakkie's next scheduled service before taking it to the dealership.

The aim is to provide customers with price transparency on vehicle servicing costs. The tool can only be used to compare quotes between Ford dealers and takes the hassle out of budgeting after the quote has been completed.

The newly-launched Ranger Online Service Price Calculator is designed to generate a quotation for a customer's vehicle's next scheduled service before taking it to the dealership. Image: Quickpic

The Online Service Price Calculator, which is currently available only for the Ranger has been created to give customers the option of using the carmaker's genuine parts or, where available, more cost-effective Motorcraft parts, which are alternative Ford approved parts that are engineered to Original Equipment (OE) specification, Quickpic reports.

Customers are given the option to compare online generated quotes at over 100 authorised Ford dealers around the country. Image: Quickpic

Once the online quote has been generated, and a booking has been made, a customer can take along the quote to the relevant dealer and the vehicle will be serviced at the quoted price. Customers are given the option to compare quotes at over 100 authorised Ford dealers around the country.

The entire process is done completed online by logging onto www.ford.co.za/owner/service-price-calculator/ and, after filling in several details such as the year model and mileage, the calculator will generate a quote showing the breakdown of parts and labour costs, iol reports.

FirsCustomers are also able to download a copy of their Ranger’s Service Schedule - and can even make an online service booking via a link to the online service booking portal at www.myfordjourney.co.za.

This innovative technology makes it easier for customers to make informed decisions about servicing their vehicle, especially under the new automotive aftermarket guidelines - also known as Right to Repair. Customers now have all the information they need at their fingertips, and at their own convenience.

Customers who did not opt for the Ford Protect Service Plan when purchasing their vehicle can still use the Online Service Price Calculator and can take their vehicle to a Ford dealership where all servicing and repairs are done to the highest standard with a guarantee on all workmanship and parts.

Ford vehicles come standard with a comprehensive four-year or 120 000km warranty, four-year or unlimited distance roadside assistance and five-year or unlimited km corrosion warranty.

