2022 Ford GT Holman Moody Heritage Edition pays tribute to the company’s 1966 Le Mans sweep and the race team that innovated the capability of the GT40 MK II to deliver a brake setup matching the race car’s over 300km/h speeds

Ultra-limited-production supercar made its first public appearance at the 2022 New York International Auto Show alongside the 1966 Ford GT40 MK II

The model has the a cool hue called Holman Moody Gold , carbon fibre, and Heritage Red and Oxford White accents; the first owners will receive their cars in spring

The first Ford GT40 prototype to ever make its world debut was the 1964 models at the New York Motor Show. Now in 2022, the blue oval company will show off its new GT Heritage Edition – the 2022 Ford GT Holman Moody Edition at this year's show.

The celebration of this model is to mark the brand's win of the GT40 MK II's win of first, second and third at the 1966 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Some highlights include exposed gloss carbon fibre components, including on the 20-inch wheels, front splitter, side sills, mirrors, engine louvres and rear diffuser.

The Holman Moody team played a critical role in the GT40’s race success. Following the 1965 Le Mans race, Ford’s newly formed Le Mans committee tasked Holman Moody (and Shelby American) to rework the GT40 MK II, Quickpic reports.

The company's aim was to claim victory in the 1966 Le Mans race, Top Gear reports.

Mike Severson, Ford GT program manager says:

“Of all the Ford GT Heritage Edition liveries we’ve done, the Holman Moody Heritage Edition’s can’t-miss signature gold and red theme is an epic tribute to our 1966 Le Mans finish, inspired by one of the most well-known Ford GT40 race cars, this latest Ford GT honours the Holman Moody race team’s know-how and ability to out-innovate global competitors.”

The model features gold exterior paint, contemporary touches of exposed carbon fibre, plus signature Heritage Red and Oxford White accents.

The GT has a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with flappy paddles and obviously retains the carbon fibre body.

The unique gold and red livery of the limited-edition supercar includes signature Oxford White roundels with No. 5 stamped on the doors, hood and rear wing – all matching the appearance of the 1966 Ford GT40 raced by Holman Moody. Exposed gloss carbon fibre components are prominent, including on the 20-inch wheels, front splitter, side sills, mirrors, engine louvres and rear diffuser. Brembo brake callipers lacquered in black with silver graphics, plus black lug nuts further modernise the aesthetic.

Inside there are ebony alcantara-wrapped carbon fibre seats feature gold accent stitching, while embossed seating surfaces and head restraints carry a debossed GT logo

Step inside and you are greeted carbon fibre on the door sills and console. On the door panels there's a matte No. 5 roundel. The pews are are wrapped in ebony Alcantara with carbon fibre and also has a gold accent stitching, it goes one step further with embossed seat and head restraints with a GT logo.

Gold appliqués on the instrument panel, door register bezels and seat x-brace are paired with the matte carbon fibre on the registers, door sills, lower A-pillars and console. The steering wheel is finished in Ebony Alcantara with black stitching, while dual-clutch paddle shifters are finished in exterior-matching Holman Moody Gold.

The new model will make its debut at the 2022 New York International Auto Show alongside the 1966 Ford GT40 MK II.

