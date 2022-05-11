Ferrari is not happy with how Justin Bieber has treated his Italian performance cars and his behaviour has led to a ban on him from buying the famous brand's cars

The Canadian superstar musician recently customised his 2011 458 Italia by changing the colour and then putting the high performance up for auction

The Peaches singer has displayed inappropriate behaviour according to the Italian brand and crossed the line of its ethical code of people who own their cars

Not even Justin Bieber is a big enough celebrity to feel the wrath of Ferrari's policy that says an owner can not sell their car in the first year as the company has the first option of buying it back.

The 28-year-old was recently reportedly banned from buying cars from the Maranello-based company after he changed the colour of his 2011 458 Italia.

Justin Bieber had his 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia changed to a neon blue by a custom shop. Image: Getty

Justin Bieber is in trouble with Ferrari after the singer's dodgy behaviour with a car he bought from them has landed him on the naughty list, CarBuzz reports.

The Canadian-born singer bought his first Ferrari in 2011 and had it resprayed in bright blue that didn't go down too well at Ferrari's headquarters in Maranello.

The Peaches singer then parked the car at a location and forget about it for two weeks, to make matters worse he forgot where he left it, Marca reports.

Bieber auctioned two Ferrari 458 models, one within a year of him purchasing it, which Ferrari dislikes as the carmaker had strict conditions that it is offered the first opportunity to buy the performance car back.

All of these instances culminated in a lifetime ban handed down by the Italian sports car company. Poor Justin.

