Tyre company Bridgestone South Africa has been certified as Level 1 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) contributor

The Japanese company's South African arm achieved the highest level of B-BBEE status by focusing on ownership, employment equity, management control, enterprise and supplier development, skills development, and socio-economic development

In senior management one out of its three executive directors is a black female (33%), while two out of its five non-executive directors (40%) are black females.

Transformation in South Africa's private sector can sometimes be a frustrating conversation, however Bridgestone Southern Africa is pushing ahead by announcing it has been certified as a Level 1 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) contributor.

It is the highest level a company can have in South Africa.

Bridgestone Southern Africa (BSAF) CEO Jacques Fourie. Image: MotorPress

The tyre company's climb to Level 1 status puts it down to its sustained focus on improving its performance in all scorecard areas, MotorPress reports.

Each element of the scorecard—ownership, employment equity, management control, enterprise and supplier development, skills development, and socio-economic development—is the responsibility of a member of the executive leadership team, including the CEO and CFO.

In senior management the company says it one out of its three executive directors is a black female (33%), while two out of its five non-executive directors (40%) are black females.

Recently Thandeka Ngoma became the first female Consumer Sales Director at Bridgestone Southern Africa in 2020, after serving as Head of Marketing since she joined the company in 2017, the Lowvelder reports.

As a whole, despite the fact that the tyre industry is traditionally male-dominated, Bridgestone Southern Africa has achieved 33% female leadership across all management positions.

On the skills development front the Japanese company invests substantially in training, with a special focus on developing a robust leadership pipeline. As of 2022, 54 employees have attended leadership programmes at Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS): 15 of them at NQF Level 5 (Leading Leaders), 18 at NQF Level 4 (Leading Others), while a further 21 have completed the Leading Self skills programme.

