Elon Musk posted on social media that his plans to buy the social network Twitter were put on hold

The issue has to do with the billionaire seeking clarification on whether the social media platform's spam accounts for less than five per cent of users

The 50-year-old has been bullish on the app lately with many users asking him to buy other companies in the hopes of changing them

A $43-billion deal hangs in the balance after Elon Musk tweeted that his deal to purchase the social networking platform is temporarily on hold.

The billionaire Tesla owner followed up by saying that he was still keen to see the takeover happen.

Musk says his plans to buy Twitter are on hold. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Details have emerged as to the exact reason why a huge deal by Elon Musk to buy Twitter is on ice, according to TechCrunch.

The SpaceX owner tweeted on Friday 13 May that the deal was. “on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users”.

The 50-year-old tech mogul however didn't write the deal off completely and followed up his earlier tweet by saying he's "still committed to (the) acquisition", the Verge reports.

