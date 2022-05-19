Jack Sweeney who became famous for posting the whereabouts of Elon Musk's private jet on Twitter says he has tracked down Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's plane

The US teen started posting automated updates of Musk's jet on Twitter in 2020 and has garnered close to 470 000 followers, Sweeney uses publicly available flight data to automate Twitter accounts

Sweeny's latest account is called @ZuccJet and says he has found Zuckerberg’s jet N68885 the automated account posted on May 18

In the past Musk has offered IT student a Tesla worth over R1,6 million and R80 000 cash to stop posting updates of the billionaires jet

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is the latest billionaire to have his private plane tracked and its whereabouts posted online by a US teenager Jack Sweeney.

The student is enrolled at the University of Central Florida and has become well known on Twitter for posting the flight trajectories of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft's Bill Gates and more recently Russian oligarchs.

Jack Sweeney operates an account that posts updates on Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg’s Plane. Image: Getty

On Wednesday, May 18 Sweeney posted a photograph of Zuckerberg's plane from his personal account, Business Insider reports.

The 19-year-old confirmed this week a new jet was closely linked to the Facebook CEO after Sweeney tweeted on April 12 that a particular plane wasn't Mark's anymore, according to the New York Post. Zuckerberg has an estimated net worth of over $70 billion.

The automated account @ZuccJet that updates with locations of where the jet has landed or taken off from has just over 7 000 followers. The @ElonJet account is by far the most popular with 467 100 followers.

In the past Musk has offered the IT student a Tesla worth over R1,6 million and R80 000 cash to stop posting updates as the South African-born tech mogul cited privacy issues.

Sweeney tracks the private planes by using flight data available to the public and thus is not in breach of any laws.

US student tracking Russian oligarchs’ jets is the same who posted Elon Musk’s whereabouts on Twitter

Russian oligarchs are among the world's richest people, however, a 19-year-old US student is exposing the locations and flight times of their whereabouts using a public aircraft tracker.

Jack Sweeney from Florida has a Twitter account called Russian Oligarch Jets with close to 250 000 followers and targets Russian billionaire businessmen who are under scrutiny because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Now the college student is monitoring the jets of Russia's President Vladimir Putin and the country's richest men such as Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich whose jets and helicopters has been spotted in Moscow, Baku, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Dubai.

