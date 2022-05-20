The Renault Scenic Vision concept car is a look forward to the French brand’s vision for a greener, safer and more inclusive future

The hybrid electric and hydrogen powertrain optimises usability and environmental compatibility and has been designed to have a carbon footprint that is 75 per cent less than a conventional electric car

More than 70 per cent of the materials in the Renault Scenic Vision are renewable with 95 per cent of the concept being recyclable, including its battery

The futuristic exterior design provides a preview of an all-electric model that will be unveiled in 2024 and the French carmaker is aiming for an entirely electric range by 2030

Renault is writing a new chapter in its history with the Scenic Vision, an innovative concept car that brings the brand’s vision for a greener, safer and more inclusive future to life.

The Scenic Vision embodies the brand’s sustainable development commitments and encapsulates them in a single-vehicle.

More than 70 per cent of the materials in the Renault Scenic Vision are renewable. Image: Newspress

Its intelligent design and manufacture incorporate methods that the Renault Group and its brands will use to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050. Notably, this includes Renault aiming for an entirely electric range by 2030, Newspress reports.

Outside, the Scenic Vision showcases Renault’s future all-electric family cars. Inside, it invites travellers into a new time, a future where technology and innovation will make the world more sustainable and more environmentally friendly.

Renault Scenic Vision’s 160 kW electrically excited synchronous motor derives directly from the All-New Renault Mégane E-Tech. Image: Newspress

The Scenic Vision concept car brings the most futuristic decarbonisation technologies to life today, and it embodies the three pillars of Renault Group’s sustainable development strategy: carbon neutrality, safety and inclusion.

According to IOL, 70 per cent of its materials are recycled and 95 per cent are recyclable – contributing directly to resource preservation. As a hybrid, utilising both electric and hydrogen power, it requires fewer and shorter stops.

The Renault Scenic Vision concept car has been designed with a new architecture that features an extra-large screen located where the dashboard meets the windshield. Image: Newspress

Its carbon footprint, including the battery, is much smaller, being 75 per cent lower than that of a conventional electric car and being a zero-emission car (in production and in use).

The technology in the car enhances driver and passenger safety by reducing the number of accidents by up to 70 per cent. The design of the Renault Scenic Vision also mirrors the development teams’ intention to create a car that is unique, accessible to all and right for everyone.

A Cocoon Airbag is housed in the seats and wraps around passengers in the event of an accident. Image: Newspress

