The South African born entrepreneur Elon Musk saw his net worth fall to $201 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index

Despite the drop, Musk remains the world's richest man and is comfortably ahead of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Musk saw $10 billion of his net worth wiped out as he looks to close a deal to buy Twitter in the next coming weeks

South African-born entrepreneur and the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, lost $10 billion of net worth.

The chief executive of Tesla has a net worth of $201 billion despite losing a substantial value.

Elon Musk poses for cameras at the Met Gala, the tech entrepreneur saw his net worth take a hit recently. Image: Getty

According to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, as of Tuesday 23 May, the 50-year-old's net worth dropped from $212 billion on Thursday 19 May to $201 billion the following say 20 May.

The Tesla boss has been in the news recently amid a pending deal to purchase social networking site Twitter, Metro reports. The company's board green-lighted a $44 billion from Musk but the deal has hit a dead-end after Musk sought clarity on how many spam and fake accounts are on the site, Aljazeera reports.

The stock price of Musk's electric car company Tesla has had a negative impact since the Twitter deal was announced as shareholders were worried about where Musk would obtain the money to purchase the blue-bird app.

