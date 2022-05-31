Land Rover unveiled its new Defender 130 features an extended body for greater interior space, perfect for all-terrain family expeditions with up to eight onboard in superior comfort

It has an increase in body length retains the Defender’s off-road capability and articulations, and has three rows of seating in a 2+3+3 arrangement

The Defender silhouette has been extended by 340mm, for enhanced interior space with a maximum load capacity of 2 516 litres and three rows of full-size seating

Land Rover SA has confirmed the new extended model will arrive in South Africa at the end of 2022

Alongside the critically acclaimed Defender 90 and Defender 110, the Defender 130 adds another dimension to the all-conquering family of all-terrain vehicles, with adventuring opportunities for up to eight adults across three rows of full-size seating.

Like the Defender 90 and 110, the new 130 body design borrows its name from the original Defender family, inspired by the longest model in the line-up. It allows customers to effortlessly transport up to eight people across any terrain and is the ultimate demonstration of Defender’s breadth of talents.

Land Rover says the Defender 130 will arrives before the end of 2022. Image: Newspress

According to Newspress, a host of exterior and interior design enhancements and technologies distinguish New Defender 130, uniquely balancing comfort with customary Defender durability and capability.

To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Land Rover is gifting Her Majesty and the British Red Cross a specially commissioned New Defender 130 to support operations in the UK. Land Rover engineers will work with representatives from the charity, of which Her Majesty The Queen is a patron, to adapt the Defender 130 before it goes into service later this year.

The Defender 130 Defender has been extended by 340mm at the rear to provide enhanced interior space across all three-rows. Image: Newspress

The New Defender 130 is available in HSE, X-Dynamic SE, X-Dynamic HSE and X specifications, in addition to a First Edition. The First Edition is available in three combinations carefully curated by the designers, each one featuring a distinct colour and design theme.

In terms of engine options, the Defender 130 is available with a powerful and efficient choice of electrified powertrains, including the P300 and P400 mild-hybrid Ingenium six-cylinder petrol engines, and the D300 Ingenium six-cylinder diesel.

The new Defender 130 is fitted with a larger 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen as standard. Image: Newspress

Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology underpins Land Rover’s six-cylinder Ingenium powertrains, providing seamless responses as well as enhanced fuel economy.

It uses a 48V Belt-integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) that harvests energy normally lost under braking and deceleration, that is stored and utilised later in the journey, while also making the stop-start system more rapid and efficient.

The Defender 130 has room for up to eight to travel in comfort across three rows. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

