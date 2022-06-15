Isuzu Motors South Africa announced it has appointed Chule Qalase as Senior Manager, CSR & Sustainability

He has been in the role since the beginning of May and was previously the Sustainability Manager at Deloitte SA

Isuzu Motors South Africa announced it has appointed experienced Chule Qalase in the role of Senior Manager for CSR & Sustainability.

Qalase joins the vehicle maker that is based in Gberqha from Deloitte South Africa as its Sustainability Manager.

Chule Qalase is the new Senior Manager for Sustainability & CSI at Isuzu Motors South Africa. Image: Quickpic

The new Senior Manager's role will see him developing key sustainability strategies and regularly reviewing the impact of Government Relations, sustainability and CSR community engagement efforts, according to his LinkedIn.

Qalase shared the good news on LinkedIn, he says:

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Manager Sustainability & CSI at Isuzu Motors South Africa!"

Qalase has vast experience in the private and public sectors and held positions of Senior Environment Health and Safety Specialist at the Industrial Development Corporate and Sustainability Manager at Deloitte Africa, according to Quickpic.

He is also a well-learned student who holds an Honours Degree in Environmental and Bachelor of Sciences Degree in Chemistry and Environmental Sciences, from the University of the Witwatersrand and the University of South Africa.

Isuzu Appoints SA woman in senior vice president role for revenue generation in rest of Africa and overseas

It's an important moment for Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf) as the Gqeberha-based company announced Penelope (Penny) Jabulile Mkhwanazi as the Senior Vice President for Revenue Generation Rest of Africa and International Markets, Briefly News reports.

The South African arm of the Japanese vehicle maker confirmed that Mkhwanazi will be responsible for all revenue generation in markets across the Rest of Africa, including Sales and Aftersales.

Mkhwanazi has over two decades of work experience in various sectors such as manufacturing, mining, construction, fast-moving consumer goods, and entrepreneurship. The new Senior Vice President of revenue joins Isuzu from Isanti Glass where she was the CEO.

