Representatives of Isuzu Motors South Africa and Gift of the Givers met this week in Gqeberha to reinforce their four-year-long partnership

Isuzu currently provides vehicle support for the organisation's disaster relief and humanitarian aid work

The Isuzu trucks and bakkies were used to access rural Port St Johns and in areas of KZN to deliver aid to communities and to the most vulnerable

Isuzu Motors South Africa has been supporting Gift of the Givers since 2018 and recently representatives met at the Japanese vehicle maker's head office in Struandale, Gqeberha.

Isuzu SA and Gift of the Givers representatives from left to right are: Chule Qalase, Imtiaz Sooliman, Mandlakazi Sigcawu, Mongezi Hermans, Ali Sablay. Image: Quickpic

Isuzu builds its new D-Max at its plant in the Eastern Cape and has invested over half a billion rand to support component localisation to stimulate the province's economy.

The company has taken a keen focus on South Africans despite being 100% owned by Japan's Isuzu Motors Limited. It shares those values with the Gift of the Givers whose mission is to uplift local vulnerable and marginalised communities, Quickpic reports.

One of the benefits of the partnership with Isuzu is that Gift of the Givers has access to Isuzu trucks, water tankers and bakkies. Several of the vehicles are dedicated exclusively to search and rescue purposes.

Founder of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman says:

"Our partnership with Isuzu enables us to continue making a difference in far-flung communities and areas that are difficult to reach”.

Gift of the Givers recently utilised the off-road capabilities of the vehicles when navigating through Port St Johns and in areas of KZN which were severely affected by severe flood damage.

