Paul Pfeiffer's incredible model of what a one-million seater sports stadium will look like has gone viral

Currently, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India has the highest capacity of any sports stadium in the world at 132 000

Pfeiffer's impression features 14 tiers was produced in 2020 and many on social media called the concept "ridiculous"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Social media goes berserk as images of artist Paul Pfeiffer's one-million-seater stadium go viral.

Paul Pfeiffer’s concept on the left and the world's largest sports stadium on the right has a capacity of 132 000. Image: Twitter / Sam Panthaky /AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The 56-year-old was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and is well known for his sculptors, and we can bet none of them has gone as viral as the stadium. The images were shared widely on social media after US media outlet ESPN FC tweeted.

Spanish newspaper Marca first reported on the concept stadium in 2020 and Pfeiffer's creation features 14 tiers. And famously asked the incredulous question: Is this what a million-seater stadium would look like?

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India has the highest capacity of any sports stadium in the world at 132 000.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media commenters reacted:

@iashyus says:

"1 million people continuously consuming Oxygen from the atmosphere in a small radius will require rapid entrainment of usable oxygen from around the stadium and that will take time. The people will get exhausted within a few minutes of assembly."

@DanielRegha says:

"The 1 million seater stadium concept by Paul Pfeiffer is ridicul¤us, that's both a waste of money & time, plus it looks unsafe; In addition, the spectators can barely see the players from afar so that too is another con. Building a normal standard stadium is more than enough."

Top 20 most beautiful stadiums in the world in 2022: Which country has the largest?

The most beautiful stadiums in the world are sure proof that the human mind is unlimited, Briefly News reports.

A glimpse at them makes one wonder how those involved in their construction pulled through. Those who came up with these technically complicated architectural designs and the experts who built them are truly gifted.

Sports have led to the development of some of the most beautiful stadiums in the world. Some of the venues built are very special indeed.

The stadia are not only vast and impressive feats of engineering. They hold many memories and are dreams of footballers and their fans alike. Some of these fields are very new, while others have transcended eras.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News