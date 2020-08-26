The most beautiful stadiums in the world are sure proof that the human mind is unlimited. A glimpse at them makes one wonder how those involved in their construction pulled through. Those who came up with these technically complicated architectural designs and the experts who built them are truly gifted.

Images of four of the twenty most beautiful stadiums in the world. Photo @Robert Gauthier, @View Pictures, @Alexander Hassenstein, @Christophe Gateau (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports have led to the development of some of the most beautiful stadiums in the world. Some of the venues built are very special indeed. The stadia are not only vast and impressive feats of engineering. They hold many memories and are dreams of footballers and their fans alike. Some of these fields are very new, while others have transcended eras.

The top 20 most beautiful stadiums in the world

It would be best to tour the most beautiful stadiums in the world. Travelling to these places is a unique experience. Additionally, watching live matches at such classy places and experiencing the beautiful atmosphere inside them will leave you with unforgettable memories.

20. Asgiriya Stadium, Sri Lanka - 10,300

Samit Patel of England bats during a nets session at Asgiriya Stadium on 30th September 2012 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Photo: @Gareth Copley

Source: Getty Images

The cricket stadium is located in Kandy, Sri Lanka and hosts 10,300 spectators. Asgiriya is also among the most beautiful stadiums in the world because it is surrounded by mountains in the ancient Sri Lankan hill capital of Kandy.

The first cricket match on this ground was between Sri Lanka and Australia in 1982-83. It then became Sri Lanka's second Test venue, after the Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu Stadium. The facility also hosted the 1996 Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Kenya. One of its major renovations in December 2014 was a new electronic scoreboard.

19. Stadium Kantrida, Croatia - 14,000

Stadium Kantrida lies on the Adriatic coast. Photo: @laterceracom

Source: Facebook

Stadium Kantrida is among the most picturesquely located stadiums worldwide. The complex is located on the westernmost side of Rijeka city along the Adriatic coast. Therefore, it is surrounded by a seashore and high cliffs.

Kantrida has 14,000 seats, and the energy in the stadium is magical. Although there are no hotels nearby, you can rent the nearby apartments. It is a unique, safe and comfortable place to visit.

18. Queenstown Event Centre, New Zealand - 19,000

The Remarkables mountain range stands behind Queenstown Event Center. Photo: @CricketSpecial1

Source: Facebook

The Queenstown Event Centre is a multi-purpose indoor sports and events complex. It is also called John Davies Oval or Davies Park. The facility is located in Queenstown, Otago, the South Island of New Zealand. It is at the foot of the Remarkables mountain range and hosts 19,000 spectators. The complex has 6,000 permanent seating and 13,000 called ins.

17. The Float, Singapore - 27,000

Skyscrapers surrounding The Float stadium in Singapore. Photo: @laterceracom

Source: Facebook

It is the world’s largest floating arenas and one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world. This beautiful space is entirely made of steel. The field can beat up to 1,070 tons. That is equivalent to the total weight of 9,000 people, 200 tons of stage arsenal, and three 30-ton military vehicles.

16. Busch Stadium, USA - 45,538

People watching a game at Busch Stadium. Photo: @Busch Stadium

Source: Facebook

The baseball stadium is also called New Busch Stadium or Busch Stadium III. It is located in St Louis, Missouri. The facility has a 44,494 seating capacity with 3,706 club seats and 61 luxury suites.

Its constriction cost about $365 million and was completed in May 2006. Some of its outstanding features are bronze statues of Cardinals' legendary players, lounge-style seating, and the BallPark residential and entertainment complex.

15. R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka - 35,000

Inside R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka. Photo: @RisingColombo

Source: Facebook

R Premadasa is among the most famous and biggest cricket stadiums globally. It accommodates more than 35,000 spectators at a time. The facility is also called Ranasinghe Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama Stadium, or Premadasa Stadium.

The stadium has hosted several major cricket games, including the 2012 ICC World Twenty20 finals, the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy finals, 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinals.

14. Folsom Field, Colorado - 53,000

An aerial view of Folsom Field and surrounding buildings. Photo: @folsomfield

Source: Facebook

Folsom Field is also among the most beautiful football stadiums in the world. The complex has magnificent views of the Rocky Mountains. Additionally, its exquisite amenities will take your breath away.

The facility was renamed from Colorado Stadium to Folsom Field in 1944 in honour of football coach Fred Folsom. The initial construction was in January 1924, and the last renovation happened in 2016. It cost $156 million to rebuild Folsom Field. Its currency capacity is over 53,000.

13. National Stadium, Taiwan - 55,000

An aerial view of the National Stadium in Taiwan. Photo: @stadiums.sport

Source: Facebook

Taiwan's National Stadium also deserves a spot on the list of the most beautiful soccer stadiums in the world. It is home to the Taiwan national team’s football matches. The complex has a spiral shape that reminds people of dragon-like imagery and was the first to use solar energy globally.

12. Dodger Stadium, USA - 56,000

An aerial view of Dodger Stadium. Photo: @Robert Gauthier

Source: Getty Images

Dodger is a baseball stadium located in Elysian Park in Los Angeles, California. It was built at $23 million and opened in 1962. They replaced seats during the 2005 renovations. The old ones had yellow, light orange, turquoise, and sky blue colour schemes. The venue now has cool seats with bright yellow, orange, blue, and red colour palettes.

Fans gather at the landscaped grand plaza that leads to restaurants, shops and the Dodger Experience museum. A landscaped outdoor walkway connects the plaza and promenade to the rest of the ballpark.

The Green Necklace connects the outdoor plaza featuring breathtaking 360° views of the downtown skyline and Santa Monica Bay, the Dodger Stadium diamond, and the Santa Monica and San Gabriel Mountains.

11. LaVell Edwards Stadium, Utah - 65,000

The Wasatch Mountains surrounding LaVell Edwards Stadium. Photo: @gtathletics

Source: Facebook

LaVell Edwards is an outdoor athletic stadium located in Provo, Utah. It was initially called Cougar Stadium and was built in 1964 at about $1.5 million. The 1982 expansion increased LaVell Edwards' seating capacity to 65,000.

The largest collection of Jurassic period fossils (dinosaur bones) from North America was stored at BYU, underneath the east bleachers of LaVell Edwards Stadium until 2005. They were prepared and are now on display in the BYU Museum of Paleontology's collection room.

10. CenturyLink Field, USA - 72,000

A general view of the CenturyLink Field during the American Express exclusive Card Member event in 2016. Photo: @Mat Hayward

Source: Getty Images

Seahawks Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium built between 2000 and 2002. It was called Qwest Field in 2004, CenturyLink Field in 2011, and Lumen Field in 2020. A private-public partnership funded this $430 million facility in Seattle, Washington, USA.

Lumen Field has a capacity of 72,000 people. Private and public tours are offered to those who want to see its awe-inspiring viewpoints at an affordable cost.

9. Olympiastadion, Germany - 74,475

Inside Olympiastadion stadium in Germany. Photo: @olympiastadion

Source: Facebook

Olympiastadion is ranked among the most beautiful stadiums in England. Bilfinger Berger built the arena in 1968 in a pit made by bombs dropped in Munich during World War II. The sweeping and transparent canopy symbolised a new, democratic, and optimistic Germany. It is one of the most interesting structures in Germany.

8. Allianz Arena, Germany - 75,024

A general view of Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Photo: @Gisela Schober

Source: Getty Images

The Allianz Arena has been ranked as one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world. Each of the 2,760 inflated ETFE (Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene) foil panels can illuminate separately on Munich's 71,000-seat Allianz Arena exterior. The $466 million bowls attract the most interest for their colour-shifting disguise.

7. Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho, Brazil - 78,838

Inside Estadio Jornalista stadium. Photo: @Estadio Jornalista

Source: Facebook

This field is famously known as the Maracana. It is also ranked as one of the finest stadiums in the world. The arena is home to the Brazilian national football crew and the country's four most remarkable clubs; Botafogo, Flamengo, Fluminense, and Vasco da Gama. It has a seating capacity of 78,838 people.

6. San Siro, Italy - 80,018

A view of the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. Photo: @Maria Moratti

Source: Getty Images

The Milan-based stadium's initial construction was in 1925 with a 35,000 capacity. A second level was added ten years later, and the most transformation happed in the 1990s. The place became an all-seating venue.

A third row was added to accommodate 80,000 fans. In addition, four towers were placed in each corner to serve as the foundation of the new red-girder roof, giving San Siro a visual aesthetic unlike any other field worldwide.

5. Luzhniki Stadium, Russia - 81,000

Inside Luzhniki Stadium in Russia. Photo: @fifaworldcup

Source: Facebook

Luzhniki Stadium has hosted many historical sports events, including the 2009 Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Millions of football fans travel to The Red Square of Russia in Moscow (Russia's capital city) to enjoy the stadium's refreshing atmosphere.

The Grand Sports Arena of the Luzhniki Olympic Complex is among the most beautiful soccer stadiums in the world. Its capacity of 81,000 seats makes it the largest football stadium in Russia and the ninth-largest stadium in Europe.

4. Estadio Azteca, Mexico - 87,523

An aerial view of Estadio Azteca at night. Photo: @Estadio Azteca

Source: Facebook

The list would not be complete without Estadio Azteca, the finest stadium in the world. With a seat limit of 105,064, Estadio Azteca is the biggest arena in Mexico and one of the beautiful football arenas in the world.

3. Wembley Stadium, England - 90,000

An aerial view of Wembley Stadium in London. Photo: @Steve Parsons

Source: Getty Images

Wembley is one of the biggest stadiums in the world and the most impressive sports venue on the continent. The most distinct feature is the 7,840-ton steel roof structure that eliminates the need for pillars and includes a 436-foot-tall steel arch to support a retractable section.

2. Soccer City, South Africa - 94,736

A general view of the Soccer City stadium at night. Photo: @Francisco Estrada

Source: Getty Images

Soccer City was previously known as the FNB Stadium and is the largest sports ground on the African continent. The venue is aptly located on the site of an old gold mine, the historical source of Johannesburg’s wealth. Its major facelift for the World Cup 2010 was inspired by traditional African pottery.

1. Camp Nou, Barcelona - 99,354

A general view of Camp Nou in Barcelona. Photo: @Catalunya SÍ - Barça SÍ

Source: Facebook

First on the list is the biggest stadium in Europe. The field was nicknamed Camp Nou (new ground), a name that became the official moniker of the arena. It covers 13.5 acres and rises 157 feet with its concrete and iron construction. It is no surprise that many would want to be a part of the spectacle.

What is the number 1 stadium in the world?

Narendra Modi is the second biggest stadium globally, with a seating capacity of 132,000 spectators. The giant cricket stadium is located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. Its former name is Motera Stadium.

What stadium has the biggest capacity?

Here are five sports arenas that have the largest seating capacities in the world:

Narendra Modi Stadium (India) - 132,000

The Rungrado 1st of May Stadium (North Korea) - 114,000

Michigan Stadium (USA) - 107,601

Beaver Stadium (USA) - 106,572

Ohio Stadium (USA) - 102,780

Which stadium is the most beautiful in the world?

The world has more gorgeous stadiums besides those mentioned here. Here are seven more and their seating capacities:

Ataturk Stadium (Istanbul, Turkey) - 76,500

Stade de France (Paris, France) - 80, 000

Wanda Metropolitano (Madrid, Spain) - 68,000

Celtic Park (Glasgow, Scotland) - 60,411

Hampden Park (Glasgow, Scotland) - 51,866

Ibrox Stadium(Glasgow, Scotland) - 50,817

Pittodrie Stadium (Aberdeen, Scotland) - 20,866

Which stadium is beautiful in Europe?

Wembley is considered the most iconic sports arena in Europe. It was rebuilt in the year 2007 for gradation purposes. Other precious stadiums in Europe you should visit are:

Santiago Bernabéu Stadium - 81,044

Old Trafford - 74,140

Ülker Stadyumu - 50,530

Emirates Stadium - 60,260

Anfield - 53,394

Nothing is as exciting as seeing the crowd cheer for someone important in the middle of the field. That is why sports grounds have a very important role to play. The most beautiful stadiums in the world are not only popular for their excellent infrastructure but also for their breathtaking sizes.

