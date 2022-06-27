Attendees to an NFT conference in New York City were fooled by a Snoop Dogg impersonator last week to create a buzz for the event

Doop Snogg caused chaos in New York's Times Square as hundreds of fans clambered to take a selfie with the lookalike

Professional impersonator Eric Finch wore a name tag with Doog Snogg printed on it, but fans were too starstruck to notice

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A fake 'Snoop Dogg' fooled fans at an NFT event in New York City with many grabbing selfies with the impostor.

A fan takes a selfie with 'Doop Snogg' on the left, while the real 'Doggfather' is on the right. Image: Instagram / Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Source: UGC

'Doop Snogg' is a professional impersonator Eric Finch and easily fooled hundreds of fans as he walked around with his entourage in Times Square, the Guardian reports.

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a digital asset built on blockchain technology and has become a new form of investment with many celebrities jumping on the bandwagon. The real Snoop Dogg is involved with NFTs via Bored Ape and a cannabis business, the Verge reports.

To build hype for the recent NFT.NYC event in New York City, Fair.xyz hired Finch whose fake moustache fooled fans into thinking he was the real 'Doggfather', according to DesignTaxi.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Check out the viral video below:

Snoop Dogg fans who attended the NFT.NYC last week tweeted selfies with the 'rapper':

The rapper tweeted about 'Doop Snogg's' appearance:

The world’s first NFT museum opens in Seattle, USA as popularity in the digital asset spikes

Another NFT event that made the news was in Seattle in the United States for the world's first non-fungible token (NFT) museum, Briefly News reports.

The aim is to provide a space for artists to showcase their NFTs in a physical space for visitors to view the digital art.

The museum is also open to collectors to display the NFTs they own. The digital asset is built on blockchain technology and has become a new form of investment with many celebrities jumping on the bandwagon. Music superstars Justin Bieber and Eminem purchased Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News