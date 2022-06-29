Jaguar has completed the first C-type Continuation model that will be tested over 400km as part of a thorough shakedown test

70 years ago , the C-type was victorious at the Reims Grand Prix Meeting on 29 June 1952 and was the first disc brake-equipped C-type

, The first customer car is finished in pastel green paint and suede green seats and took 3 000 hours of specialist construction

Jaguar Classic has recreated the first C-Type Continuation example with the help of extensive research, modern technology and advanced computer-aided design.

Modern and classic versions of the C-Type Jaguar racing car that raced in the 1950s. Image: MotorPress

The original C-Type was victorious over 360km at the Reims Grand Prix Meeting on 29 June 1952 and 70 years later, the first reimagined model is almost ready for its customer, MotorPress reports.

Jaguar will conduct 400km of testing before the pastel green coloured sports car is handed over. The original C-Type was fitted with disc brakes and Jaguar Classic has continued that with the 2022 edition.

For the wealthy owners who will buy the limited edition C-Type Continuation model and drive it, Jaguar Classic confirmed it is FIA-approved and eligible to participate in all FIA historic events, AutoBlog reports.

David Foster, head of engineering for Jaguar Land Rover Classic, says:

“Our exclusive Continuation C-Types feature the technical innovations and specifications of the ultimate 1953 Le Mans-winning car, including the Dunlop disc brake set-up that was victorious in Reims in 1952."

Jaguar unveils new 750kW Vision Gran Turismo Roadster, an electric virtual race car for GT7

While the C-Type looks at Jaguar's past, the Vision Gran Turismo Roadster is a virtual concept car Jaguar has produced Briefly News reports.

The British carmaker has unveiled its third all-electric virtual gaming sports car – the Vision Gran Turismo Roadster for the launch of Gran Turismo 7. It follows in the tyre tracks of the original Vision Gran Turismo Coupé and Vision Gran Turismo SV endurance racer.

The Vision Gran Turismo Roadster is an all-electric virtual race car and joins the grid for the latest and most immersive iteration yet of the world-renowned racing game. To celebrate the carmaker's trilogy of cars in the Vision GT series, the design team has developed a new bespoke livery for each one.

