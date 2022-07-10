Bobby White is a custom jeweller who has created a blingy Lamborghini badge with a bull from gold, diamonds and sapphires

White and his crew are currently enjoying the Gumball 3000 Rally in North America when he was commissioned to create a special piece of jewelry, he boasts Beyonce as a client

The beautiful part of the story is that the badge will be auctioned off for charity and the funds will be used for those in need

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Speciality jeweller Bobby White counts Beyonce as a client but his latest creation of a custom Lamborghini badge made from gold and diamonds is spectacular.

Bobby White was commissioned to make a Lamborghini from gold, diamonds and sapphires. Image: Youtube

Source: UGC

White is a celebrity jewellery designer and loves to create motoring memorabilia and his latest design is spectacular.

Bobby's team recorded the designer in a 12-minute Youtube clip that shows him creating the 18K rose gold car badge with diamonds and sapphires.

According to VT, the base plate is cut from solid 18K and then White makes small indentations to fit the diamonds and sapphires onto the badge.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The London-based designer then embeds ruby, diamond and emerald stones. The red, white and blue symbolises the Italian flag from which Lamborghini orginates.

White and his team are currently in North America with the Gumball 3000 rally and he announced the badge would be used auctioned for charity.

Watch the clip below:

Jay Z and The Rock feature on the list of the 5 most expensive cars owned by celebrities

If there's anyone in the world that loves bespoke and custom cars, it's celebrities. Briefly News reports that Jay-Z and The Rock own some of the most expensive cars by celebs.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson earned $270 million in 2021, he also happens to own a $2.4 million Pagani Huayra. Movie stars, fashion moguls and rappers earn high salaries which means they can afford some of the most expensive cars on the planet.

We take a look at the top five most expensive cars owned by celebs, from fashion designer Ralph Lauren's rare Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic to Floyd Mayweather's Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News