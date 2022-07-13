A video of an overzealous group of petrol attendants washing a car has been doing the rounds online

The footage was posted by TikTok user Tukiso Khutso and shows the workers busy washing a man’s BMW

The car owner revealed that he innocently came to came to pour petrol and the guys decided to wash his car

A local man was amazed by the impeccable service he received at a petrol station after filling up his car recently.

TikTok user Tukiso Khutso (@tukiso_prince_matlakala) posted a video that shows three petrol attendants hard at work busy washing his BMW vehicle armed with their buckets and car washing utensils.

A recent post revealed just how petrol attendants are will to go above and beyond for their customers. Image: @tukiso_prince_matlakala/TikTok

Source: UGC

The attendants must have been impressed by Tukiso stunning German machine and couldn’t resist the urge to make it squeaky clean.

Briefly News compiled a few reactions from netizens on the TikTok post:

Chomakoketso wrote:

“Polokwane and oh by the way nice car my guy.”

Mashabela Hlakoana said:

“At that time mina where I stay some Shell employee told me that shaking my car after filling wasn't their job. Kept my R50 tip and life moved on.”

Thulani Liwana reacted:

“And we have to respect each other all the time ✊.”

AugustMaje replied:

“Petrol attendants are always happy in doing their jobs even goes an extra mile for people.”

Sibusisosbudeshmk said”

“There's no one happier than our fuel attendants in this country.”

Brian Mkhize replied:

“I really love your car bro.”

Viral video shows petrol attendants washing goats at a car wash

In another story, Briefly News reported on a video of a group of petrol attendants washing live goats has gone viral to the marvel of many South African netizens.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Race Werks Motor Sports and shows the Shell employees rolling up their sleeves to foam up and wash the four-legged animals at the car wash facility.

The post was humorously captioned:

“Kambing Werks 2.0 = Project Goat Mobile SG Clean & Green. Do Good Be Good. New Goat Power packs getting ready for showroom condition.”

Source: Briefly News