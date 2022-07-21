Mzansi rapper K.O has taken to the timeline to share with his fans that he has blessed himself with a brand new luxurious whip

The Caracara hitmaker posted a snap of himself posing next to the Jaguar F-Type and thanked God for giving him the talent to make music

The hip-hop artist's fans took to his comment section to congratulate their fave for blessing himself with his new beast

K.O has taken to social media to show off his new whip. The rapper blessed himself with a brand new lux Jaguar F-Type.

K.O showed off his brand new Jaguar F-Type on social media. Image: @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

The hip-hop artist-turned businessman's flashy ride is priced from R1 million to R2.5 million in Mzansi. The star took to the timeline to share a snap of himself posing next to the ride. He was still at the dealership at the time.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Cash Time also posted a throwback snap of himself with others when they were still on the come up. K.O captioned his post:

"Se re phenyesta hodimo ndade #GodDid."

According to SAHipHopMag, this translates to, "It shines on us." The Caracara hitmaker's fans took to his comment section to congratulate their fave.

@RockkStarr7 asked:

"The car looks expensive, what car is it?"

@BonganiDumezulu wrote:

"It's a Jaguar F-Type."

@Mulaudzi__ said:

"I hope you bought it cash, brother."

@Eetz_BlaqZA commented:

"I am fully inspired. Congratulations to you king."

@MosiaTdo wrote:

"I know my G.O.A.T when I see one...Long Live @MrCashtime and I also can't wait for the song #GodDid. Congratulations Papa."

@lebohang_elias added:

"Some serious whip ndade!!!"

