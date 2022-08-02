A post of Suzuki Jimny fitted with a cool-looking Brabus kit has gone viral as it looks very similar to a mini Mercedes G-Wagon

The popular compact SUV only has 4 000km and is a Brabus replica with massive wheels and a grey paint scheme

While a normal Jimny costs between R326 900 and R385 900, this model fitted with a Brabus replica kit is valued at R699 000

A social media post of a pimped-out Suzuki Jimny fitted with a Brabus replica kit including huge wheels and four exhaust pipes has gone viral.

The mini G-Wagon looks super cool with wider wheel arches and black wheels. Image: Facebook

An advertisement for this cool-looking Suzuki Jimny fitted with a Brabus kit that turns it into a mini G-Wagon went viral, reports the Pharoah Group.

The Brabus replica kit includes wider wheel arches, four chrome exhaust tips and larger black wheels.

According to Suzuki, the Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre engine with 75kW and 130Nm and has a part-time all-wheel-drive system.

The entry-level compact SUV is priced from R326 900 and the flagship GLX automatic derivative tops out at R385 900. Pharoah Group values the SUV at R699 00.

Users on social media responded to the viral post, here are some of the comments:

Sindiswa Sno Phakathi says:

"Baby G Wagon, so cute bakithi."

Marco Deco Sefala says:

"The Polos will have a field day smoking a "Brabus" at every traffic light. It's a looker though."

Louise Mnisi says:

"You guys delivered Suzuki branded with a Merc badge in witbank last week and it confused us."

