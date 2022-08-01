Chinese carmaker JAC has added a second model to its local range, and the petrol-powered 2.0L VVT 4x2 derivative is priced at R324 900

JAC reckons the bakkie is aimed at entrepreneurs and big fleet operators

Chinese carmaker JAC has introduced a new derivative to its local range called the T6 2.0L VVT petrol double-cab 4x2 Lux.

JAC T6 has added a 2.0-litre petrol engine model to its range in South Africa. Image: Quickpic

According to Quickpic, the new model's 2,0-litre engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, produces 108kW and 190Nm features variable valve timing technology.

The Chinese carmaker says it added the new derivative after customer feedback from JAC Motors since the T6 bakkie's launch four years ago.

From a practical point of view, the T6 is fitted with a 76-litre fuel tank, and JAC estimates the 2.0-litre engine's fuel range is around 800km. For those customers wanting to use the T6 as a workhorse, it has a payload of 900kg, and a maximum braked Towing Mass of 2 000 kg.

To maintain comfortability and safety, the T6 is fitted with two airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), reports TimesLive.

There's a reverse camera and rear park distance control to make parking the bakkie easier.

Standard fitments include a leather-trimmed multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, air-conditioning and electric windows. Other niceties include a Radio/MP3 player with Bluetooth, a 12-Volt accessory socket, and a USB port.

