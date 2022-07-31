A video showing a woman busting some not-family-safe moves at a farmers market has a lot of people hanging their heads in shame. A man's car refurbishing effort has stirred mixed reactions on social media. A woman with the handle @lekwetse_lulu celebrated her baby shower in complete style.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Twitter blogger Musa Khawula hosted his controversial Twitter space, and the guest was none other than Sbahle Mpisane. Thembinkosi Lorch is one of the country's most popular footballers and has a cool two-car garage, including an SUV and hot hatch.

1. Video of Lady Busting Some Vibey Moves at a Local Farmers Market Divides SA: Family Outing Turned Into Groove

It seems like those who party for a ‘living’ are trying to turn everything up. A video showing a woman busting some not-family-safe moves at a farmers market has a lot of people hanging their heads in shame.

Gone are the days when public humiliation was a thing. Nowadays people will do whatever they want, wherever they want and have zero care while doing it.

Twitter user @AvelaMAwisa, like the rest of Mznais, was shocked to see a lady dancing like this at a farmers market. Image: Twitter / @AvelaMAwisa

Source: Twitter

Twitter user @AvelaMAwisa shared a clip showing a beautiful woman who got the crowd's attention at a local farmers market when she decided to bust some spicy moves. Guuuurl, maybe you took the wrong turn, that ain’t the groove.

2. "It Came out Perfect": Wise Man Converts a Burnt Jeep Into a Fine Car in Video, Says It Wasn't Expensive

A man's car refurbishing effort has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

The talented man, Jairo Whitter, had excitedly taken to TikTok to flaunt a burnt Jeep he converted to a white ride.

The clip captioned 'back from the dead', started with a showcase of the car in its burnt state.

In the video, the man indicated that he bought it in its burnt state and set to work.

The following scenes captured the refurbishing process till its finished stage. Responding to comments on the cost of transforming it, the man revealed that it wasn't expensive.

3. Elegant Baby Shower Draws SA’s Attention as Mom-to-Be Celebrates the Day in Style

A woman with the handle @lekwetse_lulu celebrated her baby shower in complete style. Friends and family came in their numbers to shower this lady with some love as they anticipate the arrival of the little one.

Women from different ages and walks of life graced this day and gave the lady wonderful words of wisdom as they dined in the extravagantly decked venue with a theme of shades of pink.

The soon-to-be mom was overwhelmed by the support she received on this day, including the many gifts she got for both herself and the baby. @lekwetse posted the special day on her Twitter page to celebrate with some of her friends online.

4. Sbahle Mpisane Under Fire After Slamming Sithelo’s Abuse Allegations Against Andile Mpisane

Twitter blogger Musa Khawula hosted his controversial Twitter space, and the guest was none other than Sbahle Mpisane. Andile, the fitness bunny's brother, has been in the news for serious abuse allegations, and you can imagine the hot tea Mzansi got on this one.

Sbahle defended her brother, as expected, blood is thicker than water. ZAlebs claims she questioned Sithelo's intentions behind the allegations. She brought up the fact that despite having concrete evidence of the abuse, Sithelo did not open a case.

The drama escalated when Sbahle stated that she does not believe Sithelo's pregnancy loss was caused by alleged abuse.

5. South African Footballer Thembinkosi Lorch’s Powerful Jeep and Sleek VW Polo GTI Is the Perfect 2-Car Garage

Thembinkosi Lorch is one of the country's most popular footballers and has a cool two-car garage, including an SUV and hot hatch.

Thembinkosi Lorch burst onto the South African football scene for his former club Maluti FET College FC in a match game against Jomo Cosmos, Orlando Pirates reports.

Nicknamed "Nyoso", the 29-year-old who plays as a forward for the SA national team Bafana Bafana has two awesome whips: Jeep Grand Cherokee and Volkswagen Polo GTI ZACelebs.com reports.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News