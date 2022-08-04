Honda has launched its 11th generation Civic in South Africa, and there's only one model available for now, priced at R669 000

The RS model isn't a sports sedan but rather means Road Sailing and is longer and lower than the previous model

The RS is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine and mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT)

The newest generation Honda Civic is now on sale in South Africa, with one model available priced at R669 000.

Japanese carmaker Honda unveils new sleek-looking Civic RS model for Mzansi priced at R669 000

According to Quickpic, the new Civic is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-litre engine with 131kW and 240Nm.

Inside, the Civic has a nine‑inch display Audio with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There is also a wireless smartphone charger, and USB ports front and rear are also standard. According to IOL, the Civic is manufactured from aluminium and high-strength steel to make it light and strong.

Honda unveils the new Civic Type-R and keeps fans happy by retaining the manual gearbox and powerful turbo engine

Briefly News reports that Japanese carmaker Honda pulled the wraps off its latest Civic Type R hot hatch destined for our shores in 2023.

The carmaker released a few details of its new hot hatch that set a new production-car front-wheel drive track record at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

We know that a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine generates unknown power figures, and power is sent to the front wheels only via a six-speed manual gearbox. The previous generation's engines were very powerful.

There are different driving modes to choose from, including a new +R driving mode exclusive meter design that provides information to the driver. These include engine rpm, rev indicator lights, and gear position indicator placed at the top.

